Kemira Divests Fine Chemicals

Kemira has agreed to sell its fine chemicals subsidiary to London-based venture-capital company 3i for about $85 million. The firm announced in April that it would sell the fine chemicals unit, which had sales of about $60 million last year. The Finnish company also agreed to sell its in-house engineering company, Kemira Engineering, to the PIC Engineering arm of Swedish engineering consultants Sweco. PIC will provide engineering services to Kemira as needed, says Matti Lapinleimu, Kemira executive vice president.
