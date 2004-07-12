Academe

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Nashville

M. Douglas LeVan, previously Centennial Professor of Chemical Engineering, has been named J. Lawrence Wilson Professor of Engineering. He will continue as chair of the department of chemical engineering. Considered one of the world's leading researchers in adsorption processes, LeVan is currently developing equipment to make oxygen from the atmosphere on Mars. He received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia and a doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Business

Leon Aarts has been promoted by General Chemical Performance Products, Parsippany, N.J., to general manager of Fini Enterprises. Fini produces ferric sulfate for General Chemical's water treatment products. Aarts, who was most recently director of sales and marketing for sulfur products, joined General Chemical in 1995. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, and an M.B.A. from York University, in Toronto.

Alain Denis has started as sales and business development manager in southern Europe for the pharma and biopharmaceutical businesses of Cambrex, East Rutherford, N.J. He is based in Paris. Most recently, Denis was an exclusive consultant to Summit Pharma Europe servicing the French and Belgian markets. He holds a bachelor's in chemical engineering from Ecole Supérieure de Chimie Industrielle de Lyon, in France, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

David F. Eaton, a retired DuPont employee, has formed Light Insights LLC, Wilmington, Del., a technical and business planning service consultancy, to serve the electronics, optoelectronics, and advanced-materials-based industries. Eaton earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from California Institute of Technology, and his background is in photochemistry, materials science, and technology management.

Fred Kindle, currently CEO of Sulzer AG, will become the next CEO of ABB Group, Zurich. He will join ABB on Sept. 1 and formally take over as CEO in January 2005. Kindle has been with Sulzer AG since 1992. In 1999, he became responsible for Sulzer Industries, and he was appointed CEO of Sulzer AG two years later.

Rudolph Potenzone, previously CEO of Lion Bioscience, has joined Ingenuity, Mountain View, Calif., as senior vice president of business development and strategic planning. With more than 25 years of cheminformatics experience, Potenzone is a cofounder of ChemTelligence Partners and has worked at MDL Information Systems, Chemical Abstracts Service, and Polygen/Molecular Simulations. He holds a Ph.D. in macromolecular science from Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, and a B.S. in biophysics and microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Clive Seymour has been appointed vice president for Asia-Pacific at Bruker Daltonics, Billerica, Mass. From 1997 to 2004, he worked at Biacore in the roles of vice president for Asia-Pacific, head of life sciences research, and vice president for corporate communications. He earned a B.S. in marine biology from the University of Wales and an M.B.A. in management from Henley Management College, Oxfordshire, England.

Matthew L. Sherman has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer at Synta Pharmaceuticals, Lexington, Mass. He most recently served at Wyeth as assistant vice president of medical research, clinical research, and development, as well as therapeutic area director for oncology. Sherman earned a B.S. in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.D. from Dartmouth Medical School.

Swaminathan Subramaniam has left Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Bangalore, India, where he was managing director and chief operating officer, to become chief executive of Sanmar Specialty Chemicals, part of the life sciences research business of Sanmar Group, Chennai, India. He earned an M.D. from Madras University, Chennai, and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania.

William C. Sullivan has joined Ciphergen Biosystems, Fremont, Calif., as vice president of diagnostics operations. During his more than 25 years in the diagnostics industry, Sullivan has worked at Visible Genetics; Nichols Institute Diagnostics (a Quest Diagnostics division); Laboratory Corp. of America and its predecessor, Roche Biomedical Laboratories; Geometric Data; and GenTrak. He is a certified specialist in immunology.

Elaine Tecklenburg, previously director of flavor encapsulation for Switzerland-based Firmenich, has taken the newly created position of new products manager at Cargill Sweeteners North America, Minneapolis. During her 12 years with Mars Inc., she held such positions as sugar confectionary innovations manager and senior chocolate research scientist. Tecklenburg has a B.S. in foods and nutrition and an M.B.A. from Cornell University, as well as an M.S. in food science from Michigan State University.

Matt Wallach has joined IntelliChem, Bend, Ore., as vice president of marketing and product management. IntelliChem is a software company in the electronic lab notebook area; its customers currently include five of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Wallach comes from Siebel Systems, where he was general manager of the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology division.

Marc Walon has started as manager of global field marketing for plastics at Honeywell Specialty Materials, Heverlee, Belgium. He has served in sales and marketing positions with increasing responsibility at Honeywell for more than 20 years. Most recently, Walon was business manager for plastics in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Couvreur Institute, in Brussels.

Government

PROCESS INDUSTRIES CENTRE FOR MANUFACTURING EXCELLENCE (PICME)<br > Redcar and Ellesmere Port, England

Glyn Hughes has joined PICME, a U.K. government-funded resource for U.K. process manufacturers, as a senior adviser with special responsibility for the chemicals sector. He has experience in ISO 9001, Six Sigma, and production improvement as well as a business-building track record in inorganic pigments, fluoropolymers, and other niche chemicals sectors. Hughes holds a B.A. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Oxford University.

