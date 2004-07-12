Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Water-filled Polymer Tubes

by MICHAEL FREEMANTLE
July 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SUPRAMOLECULAR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF WOLFGANG MEIER
A nanotube is prepared from triblock copolymers consisting of two hydrophilic (blue) blocks and one hydrophobic (orange) block.
Credit: COURTESY OF WOLFGANG MEIER
A nanotube is prepared from triblock copolymers consisting of two hydrophilic (blue) blocks and one hydrophobic (orange) block.

Polymer nanotubes that can be loaded with water-soluble substances may find applications in drug delivery and as highly specific templates for inorganic synthesis, suggest chemists at the University of Basel, in Switzerland, who prepared the materials.

“We developed a new, efficient, and easy method for the preparation of chemically and mechanically stable water-filled tubes with diameters of about 50 nm and lengths up to several tens of micrometers,” chemistry professor Wolfgang P. Meier says. He carried out the work with Ph.D. student Julie Grumelard and postdoc Andreas Taubert [Chem. Commun., 2004, 1462].

“These structures are based on self-assembled amphiphilic block copolymers that can be permanently fixed by cross-linking polymerization,” Meier explains. “The tubes have a large inner volume and can be filled with any desired water-soluble species.”

The macromonomers that self-assemble to form the nanotubes are amphiphilic ABA-triblock copolymers. The two A blocks are hydrophilic poly(2-methyloxazoline) (PMOXA), and the B block consists of hydrophobic poly(dimethylsiloxane) (PDMS).

The Basel team synthesized the copolymers by cationic ring-opening polymerization of 2-methyloxazoline onto activated PDMS. The PMOXA blocks have hydroxyl end groups that allow functionalization with methacrylic acid. In aqueous solution, the triblock macromonomers form supramolecular assemblies that can be chemically cross-linked by polymerization of the methacrylic acid groups.

The team showed that the inner surfaces of the nanotubes are hydrophilic by encapsulating carboxyfluorescein, a water-soluble fluorescent dye, in the nanotubes and examining them by fluorescence microscopy.

“I particularly admire the simple synthesis of a triblock copolymer with polymerizable end-caps that can be cross-linked to produce robust assemblies,” comments William J. Brittain, professor of polymer science at the University of Akron, in Ohio.

University of Toronto chemistry professor Ian Manners points out that although spherical structures are still the most common supramolecular structures generated by self-assembly of block copolymers, a remarkable variety of other morphologies have now been demonstrated, such as the new nanotubes. “Hollow tubes are rare, and this paper is significant in that it reports the formation of tubes in aqueous solution by a simple self-assembly process,” he says.

Meier notes that polymer chemistry allows a wide variety of possible modifications of the individual parts of synthetic polymers. In the future, “the use of amphiphilic ABC triblock copolymers, for example, should lead to nanotubes with chemically different inner and outer surfaces or the introduction of additional functional groups that allow for selective interactions with their environment,” he says. “Such nanotubes might be suitable as synthetic mimics of protein channels.”

The Basel chemists are now working on chemical modification of their ABA triblock copolymer and the nanotube surfaces. “We are also exploring the potential use of the nanotubes as vehicles for the controlled release of materials and as a matrix for the controlled formation of inorganic nanowires,” Meier says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unique silica enclosures form on micelles﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reversible Bonding Improves Crystallization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-Driven Assembly With Nanoparticles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE