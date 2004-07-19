Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Accutane Aids Design of Drugs for Macular Degeneration

by AMANDA YARNELL, C&EN WASHINGTON
July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Accutane (13-cis-retinoic acid) is used to treat severe, scarring acne, but it can also cause vision problems. New work shows that this unfortunate side effect is caused by 13-cis-retinoic acid inhibiting the vision cycle protein RPE65.

The identification of Accutane's precise molecular target in the eye will facilitate the design of drugs that partially inhibit the vision cycle, according to professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology Robert R. Rando of Harvard Medical School. Such drugs might make much-needed treatments for certain forms of macular and retinal degenerative diseases, he adds.

Although 13-cis-retinoic acid had previously been shown to inhibit the vision cycle, its primary protein target has remained elusive. Now, Rando and postdoc Deviprasad R. Gollapalli have used a quantitative fluorescence binding assay to demonstrate that 13-cis-retinoic acid's vision target is RPE65 [Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA,101, 10030 (2004)].

RPE65 plays a crucial rate-limiting role in the vision cycle. The protein chaperones a highly hydrophobic cycle intermediate (all-trans-retinyl esters) to the next enzyme in the cycle. Accutane binds RPE65 with nanomolar affinity and competes with all-trans-retinyl esters binding to the protein, Rando and Gollapalli find. This competition inhibits processing of all-trans-retinyl esters into the rhodopsin chromophore that's required for vision. As a consequence, some patients taking Accutane find it difficult to see in low-light situations, a condition known as night blindness.

Rando hopes to use 13-cis-retinoic acid as a starting point to design molecules that partially inhibit the vision cycle. He notes that a number of macular and retinal degenerative diseases are caused by the formation of highly toxic by-products from chemically reactive vision cycle intermediates. For instance, highly reactive all-trans-retinal can combine with the common membrane lipid phosphatidyl ethanolamine to produce A2E, an accumulation of which is associated with Stargardt's disease, a hereditary kind of macular degeneration.

Partially inhibiting RPE65 and thus the vision cycle with a retinoic-acid-like molecule would reduce the accumulation of such toxic by-products, Rando suggests. Such molecules might be useful in treating these eye diseases. "It should be readily possible to design potent and specific antagonists of RPE65 that don't have the toxic side effects of retinoic acid," which include birth defects and even fetal death, he says. In addition, he suggests that screening 13-cis-retinoic acid analogs for variants that don't bind RPE65 could turn up an acne drug that doesn't cause vision problems.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New thalidomide nuance revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Technique Illuminates Small-Molecule Screening
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Precursor Could Hit Cancer Selectively

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE