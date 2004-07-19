Chemistry for Water
CHEMRAWN conference in Paris examines how chemistry can help meet the world's water supply and quality needs
July 19, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 29
In detecting a single-electron spin, method reaches sensitivity milestone
Researchers find life in unexpected places like underwater asphalt flows
New polytrimethylene terephthalate plant is critical for the strategies of Shell and its partner
An unexpected dimerization uncovered some 35 years ago led to an Aha! moment
Palmitoylation--the reversible attachment of palmitate to proteins--gets a new role in vision