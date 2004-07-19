Advertisement

8229cover_maison.JPG
8229cover_maison.JPG
July 19, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 29

CHEMRAWN conference in Paris examines how chemistry can help meet the world's water supply and quality needs

Volume 82 | Issue 29
Environment

Chemistry for Water

Robert Dynes

New University of California president grapples with budget woes, lab management

A Spin on Magnetic Resonance Imaging

In detecting a single-electron spin, method reaches sensitivity milestone

  • Environment

    Extreme Living

    Researchers find life in unexpected places like underwater asphalt flows

  • Business

    Plant De Triomphe

    New polytrimethylene terephthalate plant is critical for the strategies of Shell and its partner

  • Synthesis

    Irving M. Goldman

    An unexpected dimerization uncovered some 35 years ago led to an Aha! moment

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Light Flips the Lipid Switch

Palmitoylation--the reversible attachment of palmitate to proteins--gets a new role in vision

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Lead balloons launched at ADL, Big trucks are a specialty, Census data: Decline in reading?

 

