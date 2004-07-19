Applera Unit Lays off 145

As part of an ongoing review of its businesses, the Applied Biosystems unit of Applera is laying off approximately 145 workers--3.5% of its total--in its July-to-September quarter. The company says most of the layoffs will occur at its Foster City, Calif., headquarters and a majority will come from R&D. The company is also phasing in a new organization structure that will divide the company into four business units: molecular biology, proteomics and small molecules, applied markets, and service.
