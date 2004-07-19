Asahi Glass Sells Catalysts

Glass and chemicals producer Asahi Glass has agreed to sell to JGC its 49% stake in their catalyst business. The deal, worth about $80 million, will make the engineering firm the sole owner of the venture, named Catalysts & Chemicals Industries Co. Formed in 1958, CCIC produces a wide range of catalysts for the oil refining, petrochemical, and fine chemicals industries. Asahi Glass, a firm loosely associated with the Mitsubishi group of companies, says it is selling its stake to concentrate more fully on its core businesses.
