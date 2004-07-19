LG Chem will spend $17 million to expand capacity at its 20,000-metric-ton plant in Yeosu, South Korea, to 50,000 metric tons. The work is scheduled for completion next year.
General Electric, CeleraGenomics, and Celera Diagnostics will collaborate in research aimed at understanding and differentiating diseases at the molecular level and in developing new treatments. Initially, research projects will support GE's development of novel imaging agents for cancer.
Morphochem, the German drug discovery firm, has appointed Sijmen de Vries as its new CEO. De Vries formerly was head of global business development and licensing for Novartis Ophthalmics; he has held other posts at Novartis, as well as at SmithKline Beecham and the biotech start-up Rademacher Group.
Linde has acquired Chevron Texaco's Singapore Syngas operation, which supplies petrochemical makers on Jurong Island. Separately, Linde received permission from the European Commission to sell its refrigeration unit to Carrier for $403 million. Founded in 1879, Linde's first business was ice machines.
Chiral Quest has entered into a strategic technology agreement with DSM Pharma Chemical. Chiral Quest will license DSM to use its homogenous catalyst system in research screening programs and provide catalytic products and technology to manufacture intermediates. Separately, Sigma-Aldrich agreed to distribute Chiral Quest's Binaphane, C3-TunePhos, TangPhos, and Binapine ligands.
LPM Technologies, based in St. Nicholas, Quebec, has been acquired by Ciba Specialty Chemicals to boost the latter's pulp and paper chemicals business. LPM has sales running at about $12 million per year in the sectors of retention and drainage, fixatives, water management products, and process chemicals.
