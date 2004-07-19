Advertisement

People

Chan Wins North Jersey Service Award

July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Maureen G. Chan, a retired technical manager at Lucent Technologies' Bell Labs and a past ACS District III director, has won the North Jersey Section's Burton C. Belden Distinguished Service Award. The Belden prize has been given out biennially since 1977 to honor section members for outstanding levels of service.

Chan received degrees from Chestnut Hill College and Stevens Institute of Technology and has a long history of service to ACS. In addition to the district director position, she has served as the North Jersey Section's chair, secretary, elected councilor, and ex officio councilor.

Chan received the award in May at the North Jersey Section's general meeting.

 

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

