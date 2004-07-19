Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Clariant Continues to Slim down

July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Clariant has agreed to sell its Lancaster Synthesis unit to Johnson Matthey for roughly $25 million. And it is mulling the sale of another of its noncore businesses, electronic materials. Lancaster had sales last year of about $35 million in small-quantity lots of organic chemicals to industrial and academic researchers through catalog sales and through distribution facilities in the U.S., Germany, France, and India. Johnson Matthey intends to combine the business, located in northwestern England, with its own research chemicals business, which includes Avocado Research Chemicals, acquired two years ago. Meanwhile, German press reports indicate that Clariant is in advanced talks with U.S. private equity company Carlyle Group over the sale of Clariant's electronic materials division for about $400 million. This business had sales last year of some $360 million in a variety of products, including photoresists, dielectric materials, antireflective coatings, and ancillary chemicals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

South Korean firms to acquire Momentive
Air Products, Huntsman complete sales
Albemarle Advances Divestment Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE