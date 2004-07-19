Government & Policy Roundup

Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson last week announced plans to establish a national embryonic stem cell bank. The bank will hold and distribute many of the federally approved cell lines. Thompson also reported that NIH will spend $18 million in grants over four years to set up three centers of excellence for stem cell research.
The Department of Energy has begun a major, seven-step science education initiative called Scientists Teaching and Reaching Students. It includes expanded outreach to schools by DOE scientists, lab programs for teachers, and creation of a DOE Office of Science Education to coordinate the programs.
NASA launched the Aura satellite on July 15. The Earth-observing satellite will study global air quality, ozone recovery, and climate change. The first data are expected within 90 days. This launch completes NASA's Earth Observing System satellite series, which includes Terra for monitoring land and Aqua for studying Earth's water cycle.
