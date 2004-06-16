Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Irving M. Goldman

An unexpected dimerization uncovered some 35 years ago led to an Aha! moment

by IRVING M. GOLDMAN
June 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Some years ago when I was a bench scientist at Pfizer Central Research, I had occasion to study the reaction product of the Bischler-Napieralski cyclization of N-formyl-3-phenylpropylamine. The expected product, the seven-membered-ring imine (1), was found, surprisingly, to exist in equilibrium with the 14-membered-ring imine dimerization product (2). Both monomer and dimer were isolable and well characterized.

Goldman
[+]Enlarge
COURTESY OF IRVING GOLDMAN
COURTESY OF IRVING GOLDMAN
[+]Enlarge

The pivotal moment in the study was the observation of a rapidly changing NMR spectrum of the crystalline reaction product in deuterochloroform solution, with diagnostic shifts of the aromatic and azomethine hydrogens. The Aha! moment was the subsequent mass spectral finding that the crystalline reaction product was the 14-membered-ring dimer of the target seven-membered-ring product, and that the original reaction product before crystallization was, in fact, the seven-membered-ring structure. The ready interconversion of monomer and dimer was found to be acid-catalyzed, with the monomer/dimer equilibrium constant in the range of 15.

This work was subsequently published as a Communication in the Journal of the American Chemical Society [91, 4941 (1969)]—my one and only. Science can be full of some wonderful—if not profound—surprises.

Irving M. Goldman, a member of ACS for more than 50 years, is the person who suggested the Aha! moment series to C&EN. He resides in Burlington, Vt., in retirement after a 36.5-year career at Pfizer. He notes that some Aha! moments are more momentous than others, but all are important in their own ways: “All are rewarding and motivational, and some few are harbingers of real progress in science.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Koji Nakanishi dies at age 93
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revisiting a palladium cluster leads to an intricate surprise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ernest Guenther Award In The Chemistry Of Natural Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE