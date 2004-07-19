Innovation Awardee Chosen

The Society of Chemical Industry, American Section, will award its first-ever Gordon E. Moore Medal to Rohm and Haas scientist George Barclay. The inventor of a new class of terpolymers used to make deep ultraviolet photoresists, Barclay will receive the award at the Sept. 14 Innovation Day celebration to be held at the Chemical Heritage Foundation in Philadelphia. Barclay will receive the award, which recognizes extraordinary innovation by an industrial scientist early in his or her career, from Moore himself. It so happens that Moore, the cofounder of computer chip maker Intel, will be in town to receive the Perkin Medal--the highest honor given for outstanding work in applied chemistry in the U.S.--later in the same day.
