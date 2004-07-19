Lonza Licenses Chromos Molecular

Chromos Molecular Systems of British Columbia has taken a license from Lonza Biologics, in the U.K., to use Lonza's proprietary CHOK1SV cell line with its own proprietary ACE System to produce cellular proteins. Chromos' license will be used for its own developments and for those of third parties, and it has the right to grant sublicenses to third parties for use in developing biopharmaceuticals such as recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies.
