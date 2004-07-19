Mitsui Companies Win Iran Order

In a contract worth more than $225 million, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, Mitsui Chemicals, and Mitsui & Co. will build a 300,000-metric-ton-per-year high-density polyethylene plant for Iran's National Petrochemical Co. Construction of the unit, which will implement a Mitsui process, is scheduled for completion in 2007 at Ilam, in western Iran. In 1980, Mitsui companies were completing the construction of what was at the time one of the world's largest petrochemical complexes when war between Iran and Iraq broke out. Mitsui & Co. alone absorbed a $1 billion loss after the project was bombed by Iraq.
