New Products

Chemicals and materials

ELASTOMERS Commercial-grade thermoplastic elastomer compounds are formulated to improve bonding in two-shot or insert overmolding applications. In an overmolding process, elastomers can provide better grip performance, improve aesthetics, and protect against impact. RTP Co., http://www.rtpcompany.com

SPECTROSCOPY SpectRIM substrate kits offer femtomole sensitivity, ideal for protein arrays, HPLC, and low-concentration solution studies. The hydrophobic, stainless steel substrate has almost no detectable background signal. Tienta Sciences, http://www.tientasciences.com

MAGNET Actively shielded, 900-MHz superconducting NMR magnet reduces the magnetic stray fields by an order of magnitude over nonshielded magnets. Compact design allows the magnet to fit in the same-sized cryostat as a conventional 900-MHz magnet. Bruker BioSpin, http://www.bruker-biospin.com

ADHESIVE TAPE Two hydrophilic heat-seal tapes bond components and wick biological fluids for in vitro diagnostic medical devices. The adhesive coating bonds to a variety of polymeric substrates, including polystyrene and polyester, and it is compatible with most lateral flow devices. Adhesives Research, http://www.adhesivesresearch.com

Literature and services

FLUORESCENT PROTEINS Guide describes the use of novel fluorescent proteins in various biological applications. The 16-page reference details gene expression analysis, protein localization, cell labeling, and other techniques, as well as discussing general properties, advantages, and limitations. Axxora, http://www.axxora.com

MOTORS New full-color, 220-page catalog details thousands of motors, gearmotors, gearboxes, accessories, and modifications that are available as stock items. New featured items include the Washguard brakemotor, stainless steel single-phase motors, and Series 12 gearmotors. Leeson Electric, http://www.leeson.com

COLUMNS Catalog describes a wide range of HPLC columns. Information includes technical specifications, new applications, chromatograms, and ordering details. An expanded LC/MS section incorporates a selection guide and information on new hardware designs to optimize analyses. Thermo Electron, http://www.thermo.com

Instruments and labware

LUMINOMETER Microplate luminometer for immunoassays is operated through an alphanumeric keyboard and a graphic display. Structured menus enable the definition of measurement settings and the transfer of data to printers or computers. Standard 96-well plates, 384-well microplates, and 96-well strip plates can be used. Berthold Technologies, http://www.bertholdtech.com

SAFETY CABINET Upgraded biological safety cabinet features quieter performance and extended filter life, as well as a more uniform airflow. Ergonomic, eye-level controls include monitoring, communication, and data management options for a variety of applications. Baker Co., http://www.bakerco.com

PIPETTE Electronic repeating pipette accepts all standard syringe tips and recognizes the volume of Brand PD-Tips to reduce errors. Dispenses 1.0 mL to 50 mL and "learns" a pipetting rhythm without programming. BrandTech Scientific, http://www.brandtech.com

CRYSTALLIZATION Chip is specialized for generating large, diffraction-quality protein crystals. A combination of screening and growth chips can reduce the time needed to generate crystals that produce the high-quality data required to solve protein structures. Fluidigm, http://www.fluidigm.com

PARTICLE ANALYZER Camsizer size and shape analyzer features rapid data collection, high-resolution shape measurement (64 orientations per particle), a wide dynamic range of 20 mm to 30 mm, and a large number of shape parameters to match existing methods and data. Horiba, http://www.horibalab.com

Plant materials and equipment

AIR QUALITY Meter displays carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, temperature, and humidity readings. Options can add ozone, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, particulate, sound level, air velocity, and other data. Software allows for real-time display of up to 15 simultaneous measurements, plus data logging and long-term trending. GreyWolf Sensing Solutions, http://www.wolfsense.com

STORAGE Collapsible containers feature four flat label areas on each sidewall, offering versatility in coding and routing. Available in seven heights, they feature drop doors, four-way fork entry, and capacities ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 lb. Linpac Materials Handling, http://www.linpacmh.com

VAPORIZATION Compact, heat-powered ceramic device generates a powerful jet of pressurized vapor from unpressurized liquid using a combination of capillary force and phase transition. Evaluation kits include a flow meter, a power supply, software, and a microcomputer. Vapore, http://www.vapore.com

REACTOR Glass-lined steel reactor has a wall-mounted baffle design that allows for easy cleaning and optimizes mixing efficiency and heat transfer. Available in pilot-plant and production sizes. De Dietrich Process Systems, http://www.ddpsinc.com

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock , who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.