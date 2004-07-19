Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

NaHS, Piping Bulletins Issued by Safety Board

July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Safety bulletins concerning the removal of hazardous materials from chemical process piping and the proper handling of sodium hydrosulfide (NaHS) were released last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. The two bulletins grew from lessons learned during accident investigations by the independent federal board. The piping bulletin addresses the need to ensure that materials are completely purged from process piping before beginning any maintenance activities. The second bulletin examines accidents in which liquid sodium hydrosulfide is exposed to acid or heat and, as a result, large amounts of dangerous hydrogen sulfide gas are produced. The safety board notes that 32 workers have died and 176 have been injured since 1971 in NaHS-caused accidents. The safety board bulletins provide a breakdown of chemical use, past accidents, chemical characteristics, health hazards, proper and safe designs recommendations, and emergency response considerations. The bulletins are available at http://www.csb.gov.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE