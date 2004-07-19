Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Repository on Hold

Court rejects EPA's radiation standard for Yucca Mountain

by Jeff Johnson
July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A three-judge federal panel has dismissed all but one claim by the State of Nevada and environmental groups in litigation opposing the federal government's decision to build a high-level radioactive waste repository at Yucca Mountain. The one decision in opponents' favor, however, could have a significant impact on the repository's fate.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the federal government must develop a plan to protect the public beyond the 10,000-year compliance period selected by EPA in repository regulations. EPA's 10,000-year standard would have been used by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to assess the Department of Energy's repository design.

EPA is required by the Energy Policy Act of 1992 to base its regulations on the views of the National Academy of Sciences, the court ruled. A decade ago, NAS said EPA must use peak exposure--without reference to time--to set parameters for a repository design that would protect humans. EPA chose not to follow that recommendation.

DOE scientists have said that radioactivity levels for potentially exposed individuals will peak at more than 300,000 years after the waste is placed in the repository. Around 480,000 years, levels are estimated to exceed EPA -designated safe levels by a factor of 10 (C&EN, July 8, 2002, page 20). But federal scientists have also warned of the difficulty in designing a repository to meet safety requirements so far into the future.

The court offered the government two options: modify its regulations to comply with NAS recommendations or return to Congress and seek to change the law. DOE officials say they have not decided whether to appeal and intend to move ahead and file for an NRC permit by December.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Court upholds regulation on nuclear fuel storage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court Orders Yucca Restart
Nuclear Waste Reconsidered

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE