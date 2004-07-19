Report Supports Hubble Repair Mission

The scientific potential of the Hubble Space Telescope is worth the risks associated with a telescope-servicing mission that includes the installation of two new instruments and the replacement of batteries and gyroscopes, according to an interim report released on July 13 by the National Academies. NASA should also keep the option of a space shuttle servicing mission on the table until robotic missions and the shuttle return-to-flight program can be better assessed, the report says. "The Hubble Space Telescope is a national treasure," NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe said after the report's release. "Just as we are committed to meeting the recommendations and findings of the Columbia Accident Investigation Board and returning the space shuttle to safe flight, we're committed to doing everything possible to safely extend the scientific life of this valuable asset." The initial reaction to the report by Congress also was positive. "We will continue to work with NASA to see that the agency keeps all its options open concerning a Hubble mission and sets aside the funding needed to carry out any mission, whether manned or robotic," said House Science Committee Chairman Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.). The final report, which was undertaken at NASA's request, is expected in late summer or early fall.