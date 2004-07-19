Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Star-studded Cast Get Heritage Day Awards

Jon M. Huntsman leads list of prominent award recipients at Philadelphia lovefest

by Marc S. Reisch
July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

WINNERS TAKE ALL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF CHF
Clockwise from bottom right, Huntsman, Zaffaroni, Djerassi, Jacobs, and Rosenkrantz smile for the camera.
Credit: COURTESY OF CHF
Clockwise from bottom right, Huntsman, Zaffaroni, Djerassi, Jacobs, and Rosenkrantz smile for the camera.

The list of awards handed out at the Chemical Heritage Foundation's annual Heritage Day in mid-June grows larger with each passing year.

It all started with the Othmer Gold Medal in 1997. Since 2002, CHF's Heritage Day has come to include the American Institute of Chemists' (AIC) Gold Medal and the Chemists' Club of New York's Winthrop-Sears Award. This year, for the first time at Heritage Day, the Commercial Development & Marketing Association (CDMA) presented its Award for Executive Excellence at the Philadelphia-based foundation.

The day began around noon with the Othmer Gold Medal reception and luncheon in honor of Huntsman Corp. founder Jon M. Huntsman. After a short break, ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs received the CDMA award. Then Carl Djerassi, novelist, emeritus professor of chemistry at Stanford University, and one of three Syntex scientists responsible for the first synthesis of a steroid oral contraceptive, received the AIC award. In the evening, Syntex scientists George Rosenkranz and Alejandro Zaffaroni shared the Winthrop-Sears Award at a dinner that honored their roles in steroid contraceptive and drug development.

In opening remarks to the 200 or so guests gathered at the Othmer Gold Medal luncheon to honor the founder of the chemical, plastics, and packaging giant Huntsman Corp., CHF President Arnold Thackray said: "We live in the greatest age of scientific discovery," and yet "we are surrounded by fear and ignorance of what science and chemistry does." He hoped people would recognize CHF as "a center people can turn to for encouragement and a sane perspective" on the accomplishments of chemists--among them recipients of the day's awards.

Huntsman told his audience that the chemical industry faced challenges today he never had to consider when he started his business. Among those challenges are foreign competition, wild energy cycles, consumer misunderstanding, political pressure to move offshore, industry consolidation, and shrinking exports. He was particularly critical of oil and natural gas suppliers and said they "must take note of the carnage they've wrought on the chemical industry while reaping record energy profits." He added, "We have to learn to live together where everyone wins."

ACS's Jacobs asked her audience of about 150 to take inspiration from a 1933 Cole Porter tune, "Experiment." Quoting from the song's lyrics, she urged her listeners to "make it your model day and night." She added that "truly successful people experiment" and recounted some of the successful and unsuccessful experiments of her own career as editor-in-chief of C&EN.

Djerassi did not talk about his scientific successes, but rather his latest literary challenges, and explained: "When I turned 63, I decided to address a wider public afraid of science." Djerassi treated his audience to a few short snippets of dialogue from his 2000 play, "An Immaculate Misconception." A video monitor displayed the mechanics of an in vitro fertilization procedure as Djerassi and his wife's prerecorded voices read lines from the play. The audience also heard a segment of his play "Oxygen" (written with Roald Hoffmann) translated into rap by hip-hop artist Erik Weiner.

Wrapping up the day at a dinner that ran well into the evening, Rosenkranz, who headed research and was also CEO of Syntex, and Zaffaroni, one-time president of Syntex Research Institute and founder of Alza Corp., recounted their careers. They remembered fondly the close relationships that developed between themselves and Djerassi in the 1950s at the small Mexican chemical company Syntex. In separate speeches, they recounted the discoveries that turned Syntex into a major pharmaceutical company that was eventually bought by Roche for $5.3 billion in 1994.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jon M. Huntsman is dead at 80
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Hosts Entrepreneurial Summit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CHF Celebrates Science Achievers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE