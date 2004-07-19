Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Takeda Lifts Limits on Payments

Company scientists will get more money for research breakthroughs

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Japan’s top pharmaceutical firm, Takeda Chemical, will introduce a new compensation policy that removes the ceiling on the payments that researchers can receive for breakthrough discoveries.

Under Takeda’s current rules, its scientists are entitled to a maximum of 30 million yen ($270,000) per year for five years for products successfully launched since 1997. The new policy will entitle researchers to receive bonuses for products introduced as early as 1994.

A Takeda spokesman says that ad hoc compensation committees will decide in the future how much to pay individual researchers whose discoveries contribute to Takeda’s profits. Last year, Takeda paid a total of $850,000 in bonuses to 72 of its researchers.

Across Japan, scientists have been suing their previous or current employers after receiving bonuses that the scientists considered paltry. In January, the Tokyo district court awarded $180 million to Shuji Nakamura, a former employee of Nichia Corp. who had initially received just $180 for inventing the lucrative blue light-emitting diode.

Takeda has not been sued by its scientists. It is changing its policy primarily because Article 35 of the Japanese patent law will be revised this January. The law now mandates companies to adequately compensate employees who make discoveries, without spelling out what adequate is. The revision will specify that companies and their employees must agree on a compensation policy for researchers. Takeda and its labor union designed the new policy, which will apply to Takeda staff worldwide.

Charles E. Miller, an attorney at Dickstein, Shapiro, Morin, and Oshinsky in New York City, says multinational companies are increasingly concerned about being sued by their researchers. Taking their cue from Japan, U.S. researchers will increasingly resort to lawsuits to get more money for their inventions, he predicts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hike in overtime pay may help some university employees
U.S. H-1B visas for chemistry jobs and institutions seeking them
Overtime pay limit doubles under Obama administration

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE