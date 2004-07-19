FRAGILE [+]Enlarge Credit: PHOTO COURTESY OF VICTORIA FABRY

Not all of the carbon dioxide that flies out of our tailpipes and industrial smokestacks stays in the atmosphere. A sweeping study released last week shows that roughly half of the CO 2 released from burning fossil fuels over the past 200 years has ended up in the ocean. And there, researchers report, it may harm marine organisms [Science, 305, 367 and 362 (2004)].

Scientists have long known that some fraction of atmospheric CO 2 is taken up by oceans and forests. But pinning down how much has been difficult. In the 1990s, international teams collaborated to measure the oceans' inorganic carbon concentration. A group led by Christopher L. Sabine and Richard A. Feely at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration evaluated the numbers.

They conclude that, of the total CO 2 released by fossil-fuel burning and cement-making between 1800 and 1994, the ocean took up about half: 1.2 x 1017 g. Over the same time period, the world's forested areas actually released CO 2 . That's not surprising, says Jorge L. Sarmiento, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at Princeton University. He calls the bubble of CO 2 released to the atmosphere as forests were cleared for farmland during the 1800s and 1900s the "pioneer effect." Today it is different. Many areas are being reforested, and the trees are now taking up CO 2 .

But the oceans, Sabine says, have been the only consistent CO 2 sink, and they are by no means full. Top to bottom, ocean water mixes slowly. Half of anthropogenic CO 2 is still in the upper 10% of the water. "As the ocean continues to mix CO 2 down, it will continue to take up anthropogenic CO 2 for thousands of years," Sabine points out.

That's good news, Feely says, when considering CO 2 's atmospheric greenhouse effect. The other side of the coin, however, is that increasing concentrations of CO 2 lower the pH of ocean water, lower carbonate ion concentrations, and change the environment for sensitive sea creatures.

Some marine organisms, including coral reefs and plants called coccolithophorids, take up carbonate ion to form calcium carbonate shells. When the shells are discarded, they dissolve, releasing carbonate. Feely has shown that shell dissolution is now occurring at shallower depths than it did in 1800, which actually helps the ocean take up even more CO 2 . But the uptake of CO 2 makes it more difficult for marine organisms to form their shells.

Laboratory experiments show that, if ocean CO 2 concentrations triple, as they could by 2100, some organisms won't form their shells properly.