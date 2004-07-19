Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.K. Probe Finds Data Flawed

Butler panel says Blair government didn't distort information on Iraq

by LOIS R. EMBER
July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A U.K. report on prewar intelligence of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction mirrors the earlier findings of a U.S. Senate committee: Intelligence on prewar Iraq was "seriously flawed" but was not misused by policymakers in the run-up to war. The U.K. report, however, is much less harsh on domestic intelligence agencies than its U.S. counterpart.

Although the U.K. inquiry found serious weaknesses in prewar intelligence as embodied in a September 2002 dossier, it found no evidence that Prime Minister Tony Blair's government intentionally exaggerated available intelligence or that analysts were pressured to reach certain conclusions to justify going to war.

The inquiry, commissioned by Blair in February, was led by former senior civil servant Robin Lord Butler.

Speaking to the House of Commons after the report's release, Blair praised it for its "balanced judgments" and accepted "full responsibility" for the mistakes it chronicled. Contrary to his confident prewar assertions, Blair said he now agreed with the report's finding of scant evidence that prewar Iraq had large arsenals of chemical and biological weapons ready to be deployed.

Blair had asked for the 2002 intelligence dossier to bolster public support for going to war. But the Butler committee faulted the dossier for its poor, limited, and often unreliable sources and for its lack of caveats. Without caveats, the committee said, the dossier left the impression that the intelligence was on a "fuller and firmer" footing than it actually was.

Singled out for special criticism was the dossier's claim--which President George W. Bush repeated in his State of the Union address-- that Iraq could launch chemical and biological weapons on 45 minutes' notice. Butler's committee said the claim was "vague and ambiguous" because it failed to mention that it referred to battlefield weapons, not missiles.

In agreement with findings of the Senate report, Butler's committee affirmed U.K. intelligence services' conclusion of no link between Saddam Hussein and al Qaeda. Another point of agreement was Iraq's reason for trying to acquire aluminum tubes. Both reports concluded the tubes were intended for rockets, not for a reconstituted Iraqi nuclear program as the Bush Administration contended prior to the war.

The Butler report also concluded that the mobile labs mentioned in the dossier--and by Secretary of State Colin L. Powell in his February 2003 address to the United Nations Security Council--could not have been used to make biological weapons. But, the Butler committee did believe that "assertions that Iraq sought uranium from Africa were well-founded on intelligence." The CIA and the International Atomic Energy Agency both contend the claim is based on forged documents.

When asked who was responsible for mistakes in the dossier, Butler said the intelligence failures were the collective responsibility of those "involved in putting together the dossier." His committee also exonerated the Blair government, stating there was "no deliberate attempt ... to mislead."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Syria is responsible for three chemical weapons attacks in 2017, investigation says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Arms Rekindle Debate
Democrats Force Secret Senate Session

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE