Urethane Resin Key to Utility Pole

Where wooden utility poles are costly or scarce, utilities are turning to poles made from fiberglass and resin composites. Using a urethane hybrid resin system from Reichhold, Powertrusion International has developed poles that it claims are durable and economic substitutes for the wooden varieties. The two companies say their tests show that the poles are flame resistant. While the San Diego fires of 2003 destroyed other utility poles, a Powertrusion pole survived.
