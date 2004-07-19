Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Young Chemists Win Iupac Prize

July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry has announced the winners of the 2004 IUPAC Prize for Young Chemists, an award for the best Ph.D. thesis in the chemical sciences as described in a 1,000-word essay.

The winners are Parag Acharya, Uppsala University, Sweden; Yu Huang, Harvard University; Zhipan Liu, Queen's University of Belfast, Ireland; and S. G. Srivatsan, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

The winners will each receive a cash prize of $1,000 and a free trip to the IUPAC Congress, Aug. 14–19, 2005, in Beijing. Each prizewinner will be invited to present a poster at the IUPAC Congress describing his or her award-winning work and to submit a review on aspects of his or her research topics to be published in Pure & Applied Chemistry. Applications for the 2005 prize are now being solicited, as described at http://www.iupac.org

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nominations now open for 2025 Dreyfus Prize
ACS Cosponsors Organic Chemistry Symposium
2014 PHYS Awards Available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE