Young Chemists Win Iupac Prize

The International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry has announced the winners of the 2004 IUPAC Prize for Young Chemists, an award for the best Ph.D. thesis in the chemical sciences as described in a 1,000-word essay.
The winners are Parag Acharya, Uppsala University, Sweden; Yu Huang, Harvard University; Zhipan Liu, Queen's University of Belfast, Ireland; and S. G. Srivatsan, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.
The winners will each receive a cash prize of $1,000 and a free trip to the IUPAC Congress, Aug. 14–19, 2005, in Beijing. Each prizewinner will be invited to present a poster at the IUPAC Congress describing his or her award-winning work and to submit a review on aspects of his or her research topics to be published in Pure & Applied Chemistry. Applications for the 2005 prize are now being solicited, as described at http://www.iupac.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter