Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bush Calls for Return to Moon

Plan will focus space station research on effects of space on human biology

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

President George W. Bush unveiled his vision for the future of human space travel at NASA headquarters on Jan. 14. The plan, "A Renewed Spirit of Discovery," provides the agency with a new focus and goals.

"Inspired by all that has come before, and guided by clear objectives, today we set a new course for America's space program," Bush told NASA employees.

In his plan, Bush calls for NASA to return the shuttle to flight so that the International Space Station (ISS) can be completed by 2010, at which time the shuttle will be retired. NASA will also refocus the ISS research with the "primary, almost singular" emphasis on the study of the effects of space travel on human biology, NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe said.

"Physical and chemical research that was planned for the space station will clearly take second priority to life sciences," says John M. Logsdon, director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

The second part of the plan is for NASA to develop, test, and have operational the Crew Exploration Vehicle to carry astronauts to ISS and beyond by 2014.The final component of the plan is to return to the moon and establish a lunar base by 2020. From this base, future missions, such as human trips to Mars, will be launched.

The initial cost of the President's plan will be $12 billion over a five-year period. NASA will reallocate $11 billion from its current five-year budget of $86 billion and request an additional $1 billion in new appropriations over the period.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Aeronautics & Space Administration: Support for new spacecraft, but questions about asteroid mission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA: Support To Enable Future Asteroid Mission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA: Plan Scales Back Mars Exploration Activities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE