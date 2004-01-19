Advertisement

8203cov1open1.jpg
8203cov1open1.jpg
January 19, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 3

Fine chemicals companies grapple with the intricacies of supplying chemicals and services to the pharmaceutical industry

Credit:

Volume 82 | Issue 3
Pharmaceuticals

Custom Chemicals

Fine chemicals companies grapple with the intricacies of supplying chemicals and services to the pharmaceutical industry

At 2003 Close, Jobs Data Disappoint

ECONOMY: Recovery from dip in payrolls is not yet in sight for chemists and others

Toward Peptide Analog Libraries

Large collections of ribosome-synthesized peptidomimetics could lead to a range of products

  • Biological Chemistry

    Methylmercury Toxicology Probed

    Seafood contaminant moves through the body, often posturing as benign molecule

  • Business

    Stocks Rise in Fourth Quarter

    Indexes for chemical, drug, and biotech firms were up from third quarter and from 2002

  • Environment

    Congress Tackles Energy Bill Again

    Senate plans to push ahead on legislation early this year; outcome hinges on two votes

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Digital briefs

NEW SOFTWARE AND WEBSITES FOR THE CHEMICAL ENTERPRISE

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Punctuation book sells big, Mrs. Millikan's oil-drop story

 

