Custom Chemicals
Fine chemicals companies grapple with the intricacies of supplying chemicals and services to the pharmaceutical industry
January 19, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 3
Credit:
ECONOMY: Recovery from dip in payrolls is not yet in sight for chemists and others
Large collections of ribosome-synthesized peptidomimetics could lead to a range of products
Seafood contaminant moves through the body, often posturing as benign molecule
Indexes for chemical, drug, and biotech firms were up from third quarter and from 2002
Senate plans to push ahead on legislation early this year; outcome hinges on two votes