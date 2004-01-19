Advertisement

Policy

Events of Interest

by A. Maureen Rouhi
January 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 3
Jan. 19-22, Informex 2004. Las Vegas, Nev. Information at www.informex.org
Feb. 1-5, LabAutomation 2004. San Jose, Calif. Information at www.labautomation.org
Feb. 8-11, Polymorphism in Crystals. Tampa, Fla. Contact ACS ProSpectives, phone: (800) 227-5558 or (202) 872-4600; e-mail: ACSProSpectives@chemistry.org
Feb. 29-March 3, Process Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Tampa, Fla. Contact ACS ProSpectives
March 8-9, Strategic Outsourcing to CROs, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Information at www.cbinet.com
March 17-19, Forum on Asymmetric Synthesis & Technologies. Cambridge, England. Contact fred_hancock@matthey.com
March 21-25, SCIpharm 2004, International Pharmaceutical Industry Conference, Edinburgh, Scotland. Information at www.scipharm.info
March 22-23, 5th International Symposium on Polymorphism & Crystallization. New Orleans. Contact Scientific Update, 011 44 14 3587 3062; e-mail: sciup@scientificupdate.co.uk
April 19-20, 9th International Conference on Organic Process Research & Development. Osaka, Japan. Contact Scientific Update
April 21-23, CPhI Japan. Tokyo. Information at www.cphijapan.com
April 25-27, Pharmaceutical Authentication & Forensic Analysis. Tampa Bay, Fla. Contact ACS ProSpectives.
May 5-6, BioFine 2004. Berlin, Germany. Contact avakado; 011 44 1403 220760; fax 011 44 1403 220761; e-mail: mark@sp2.uk.com or jaymin@sp2.uk.com
May 6-7, Modern Synthetic Methods. Berlin, Germany. Contact Scientific Update
May 9-11, 21st Annual International Technology Transfer Forum. Reston, Va. Information at www.technology-catalysts.com/expo
May 18-20, Optimizing Organic Reactions & Processes. Bergen, Norway. Contact Scientific Update
June 14-16, Chiral Europe 2004. Mainz, Germany. Contact Scientific Update
June 23-24, ChemSpec Europe 2004. Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Information at www.dmgworldmedia.com
July 11-14, 16th International Symposium on Chirality. New York City. Contact Janet Cunningham, (301) 668-6001; fax (301) 668-4312; e-mail: janetbarr@aol.com
July 13-16, 10th International Conference on Organic Process Research & Development. Vancouver, British Columbia. Contact Scientific Update
Sept. 23-24, 7th International Symposium on Laboratory Automation in Process Development. Contact Scientific Update
Oct. 4-5, Chiral USA 2004. Boston. Contact Scientific Update
Oct. 6-7, Outsource USA 2004. Boston. Contact Scientific Update
Nov. 1-4, 6th International Conference on the Scale-Up of Chemical Processes 2004. Dublin, Ireland. Contact Scientific Update
Dec. 7-9, CPhI Worldwide 2004. Brussels, Belgium. Information at www.cphi.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

