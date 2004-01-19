Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Rohm and Haas Study Clears Research Facility

by Rick Mullin
January 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Rohm and Haas says an 18-month study it conducted reveals no statistically significant links between an unusually high instance of brain tumors among workers at its Spring House, Pa., research campus and employees' exposure to chemicals on the job.

The company conducted an epidemiological case-control study of the 12 malignant brain cancers and three benign tumors reported among approximately 6,000 employees who worked there over the past 40 years--a cancer rate significantly higher than that of the general population. A team of 22 experts, including physicians, industrial hygienists, and chemists, reviewed employment and medical records. The team studied 20,000 workplace chemicals.

"It is my belief that, based on the study findings and review of the current health and safety practices, Spring House is a safe place to work," says the team's leader, Arvind V. Carpenter, director of epidemiology and sustainable development at Rohm and Haas.

Epidemiologists and neuro-oncologists caution, however, that although certain chemicals have been associated with tumor growth, studies such as Rohm and Haas's are generally inconclusive, given the variety of brain tumors that exist and the incomplete data on the health effects of many chemicals.

"It's difficult with that number of tumors over so many years to say with certainty" whether workplace exposure caused the tumors, says Henry S. Friedman, an oncologist and codirector of the Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.

Friedman has not read the report, which Rohm and Haas says will be published in a peer-reviewed journal this year.-

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Long-term study links air pollution exposure to dementia risk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent May Boost Parkinson’s Risk
Reducing Lead Levels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE