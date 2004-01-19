Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Special Election Candidates

Director-at-large slate is finalized for interim special election

by LINDA RABER
January 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 3
The American Chemical Society has received and validated a petition candidate for the special director-at-large interim election. The petition candidate, Kent J. Voorhees, is a professor of chemistry and geochemistry at Colorado School of Mines, Golden.

Taylor
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Voorhees
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY THOMAS COOPER
The candidates selected by the ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections are Allen J. Bard, Hackerman-Welch Regents Chair and director of the Laboratory of Electrochemistry, University of Texas, Austin; and Kathleen C. Taylor, retired director of the Materials & Processes Laboratory, General Motors Research & Development and Planning Center, Warren, Mich. The special interim election is being held to fill the ACS Board of Directors vacancy caused by the death of Stanley C. Israel, director-at-large (C&EN, Nov. 10, 2003, page 13).

It is anticipated that the ballots will be mailed to all voting councilors on Jan. 20, with a deadline for return of Feb. 13. The winner will serve the remainder of Israel's term in 2004, as well as a three-year term that will run from 2005 through 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

