Special Election Candidates

The American Chemical Society has received and validated a petition candidate for the special director-at-large interim election. The petition candidate, Kent J. Voorhees, is a professor of chemistry and geochemistry at Colorado School of Mines, Golden.
The candidates selected by the ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections are Allen J. Bard, Hackerman-Welch Regents Chair and director of the Laboratory of Electrochemistry, University of Texas, Austin; and Kathleen C. Taylor, retired director of the Materials & Processes Laboratory, General Motors Research & Development and Planning Center, Warren, Mich. The special interim election is being held to fill the ACS Board of Directors vacancy caused by the death of Stanley C. Israel, director-at-large (C&EN, Nov. 10, 2003, page 13).
It is anticipated that the ballots will be mailed to all voting councilors on Jan. 20, with a deadline for return of Feb. 13. The winner will serve the remainder of Israel's term in 2004, as well as a three-year term that will run from 2005 through 2007.
