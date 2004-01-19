Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

From Seller's to Buyer's Market

TRANSITION

by A. Maureen Rouhi
January 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Swiss fine chemicals consultant Peter Pollak says the character of pharmaceutical custom manufacturing contracts changed dramatically in 2000, favoring customers and squeezing suppliers. Among the key changes he points out are the following:

Contract duration. The average contract period before 2000 was five years. After 2000, it became one year.

Capital guarantee. This refers to a guarantee by the customer to pay all or part of the supplier's investment costs to make the customer's product in case the customer does not purchase the product or takes only part of the contracted quantities. After 2000, customers no longer offered capital guarantees.

Take-or-pay clause. According to this clause, the customer pays for the contracted quantities of product regardless of whether the customer orders the amounts. This practice was standard before 2000. Now, customers don't even recognize the term.

Number of suppliers. Before 2000, customers invited bids from very few suppliers. Now, many more suppliers are invited to bid.

Volume forecasts. Contracts concluded before 2000 typically contained the following clause: "In quarter 3 of each calendar year, a forecast for the monthly requirements of the following year will be given. Specific orders will be placed at least 90 days prior to shipment." Now, suppliers are not informed in advance about the next year's requirements. They must wait for spot orders.

Price adaptation. Before 2000, prices were adjusted upward every year on the basis of increases in costs of materials, etcetera. Now, customers require a yearly cost reduction of 5 to 10%.

Penalties for delays. Before 2000, if delays were caused by the customer or regulatory agencies, the supplier was fully compensated. After 2000, this risk was passed on to the supplier.

R&D expenditures. Before 2000, these were charged to the customer. Now they are being charged to the supplier.

Process improvements. Before 2000, suppliers by and large could raise profits through economies resulting from process improvements. Now customers are enjoying those benefits by demanding lower prices.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Germany steps closer to natural gas rationing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel coronavirus puts drug chemical industry on alert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China to dominate the radar in pharmaceutical services

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE