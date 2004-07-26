Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

9/11 Commission Report Released

July 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The long-awaited 9/11 Commission report offers a sweeping indictment of government antiterrorism efforts prior to the al Qaeda attack that killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001. The nearly 600-page report catalogs at least 10 missed "operational opportunities"--including bungled attempts to kill or capture al Qaeda's leader, Osama bin Laden--that might have averted the attack. But the report places no blame on former president Bill Clinton or President George W. Bush for failing to prevent it. Rather, the report cites a governmentwide, institutionalized "failure of imagination," not government neglect. Fault is spread broadly: The intelligence community is harshly chastised, but so is Congress for poor oversight of intelligence collection. The report calls on Congress to overhaul its committee structure on homeland security and to strengthen oversight of the intelligence community. And it recommends creation of a national counterterrorism center headed by a national director of intelligence who would report to the President. This director would have authority--including budgetary control--over the CIA, FBI, and 13 other government intelligence agencies. In addition, the report calls for the creation of a domestic intelligence agency within the FBI whose personnel would have expertise in intelligence and national security. For various reasons, the report's recommendations are not expected to be implemented this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

One-Year CFATS Extension Passed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New U.S. Nuclear Weapons Policy
U.S. Still Ill-Prepared For A Bioterror Attack

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE