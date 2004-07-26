Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 26, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 30

As high-throughput screening draws fire, researchers leverage science to put automation into perspective

Volume 82 | Issue 30
Pharmaceuticals

Drug Discovery

As high-throughput screening draws fire, researchers leverage science to put automation into perspective

Bayer Takes Big Restructure Steps

Firm buys Roche consumer health business, decides to spin off Lanxess

Enzyme Boasts a Radical Makeover

Change may allow pathogen to evade an unwelcoming host's chemical defenses

  • Physical Chemistry

    Digital Briefs

    New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

  • Business

    From Rags to Riches in China

    Petrochemical industry has more cash than it needs to expand and build plants

  • Energy

    An End to Nuclear Nonproliferation

    Terrorism, new weapons, old hostilities threaten to kill off the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty

Science Concentrates

Environment

An Idea Run Amok

Worries about 'gray goo' are misplaced, the originator of the nanotech term now says

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Ice cream as teaching tool, Postage stamp honors Fuller, Weekend effect

 

