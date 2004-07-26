Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Improving Pharma

Shott technology center supports an effort to improve fine chemicals manufacturing

by PATRICIA SHORT
July 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BRANCHING OUT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IAN SHOTT DEVELOPMENT PHOTO
Shott (left), pictured with David Rowles, managing director of Ian Shott Development, and Sandy Mewies, Welsh Assembly member, is looking for opportunistic acquisitions.
Credit: IAN SHOTT DEVELOPMENT PHOTO
Shott (left), pictured with David Rowles, managing director of Ian Shott Development, and Sandy Mewies, Welsh Assembly member, is looking for opportunistic acquisitions.

Earlier this month, chemical engineer Ian Shott, chief executive officer of Ian Shott Enterprises, launched his firm's latest addition: a fine chemicals manufacturing site in North Wales. The new center gives ISE its third leg for serving the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries. It also enables industry veteran Shott to put into action his long-held thesis that there is ample scope for improving the design and economics of pharmaceutical and fine chemicals manufacturing.

Less than a year ago, Shott founded Ian Shott Associates, consultants specializing in fine chemicals processes and production and business strategy formulation. In April, he acquired the Durham, England-based engineering firm WH Promation, now called Ian Shott Technology, which focuses on design of manufacturing plants and equipment for the pharmaceutical, food, and biotechnology industries.

The Welsh site, now Ian Shott Development, gives ISE the means for putting new methods of production and design into practice. Acquired from Great Lakes Chemical in June, the facility consists of two new cleanroom laboratories supported by two R&D labs and a large analytical facility.

The center will be able to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients in a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility equipped with 19 reactors of up to 1,300-L capacity, and in two non-cGMP plants with reactors ranging up to 4,500 L.

THE CENTER, Shott says, will allow his company to capitalize on its expertise in unnatural amino acids, asymmetric synthesis, bromination, and cryogenic synthesis. All this, he adds, will occur in a flexible, multipurpose plant with wide leeway for scale-up options. Before it sold the site, Great Lakes Chemical had invested $8 million in the facility. However, Shott observes, the site was seriously underutilized.

"The potential strength is high," he says. "This site had been for sale for about two years. That doesn't help with customer retention and recruitment--there had been a rundown in sales." Moreover, there had been a reduction in employment: "Great Lakes had cut to the bone. We won't be letting people go--we will be hiring people.

"I think we can generate a lot of revenue from these assets--by utilizing our spare capacity and our intellectual property," he says. "We're going to be focusing on pharma, food, and biotechnology. Our strategy will be to focus on development and implementation, molecule development, cost structures, and so on, to help customers do the things they don't want their highly paid people doing."

Shott will stress customer booking, fast turnaround, and changing the cost structure. "We will look at how we can change the business model to do it all through North Wales and not from Mumbai," he insists. "We're going to do what works."

Following the Durham and North Wales acquisitions, he says: "I will pursue other acquisitions. But right now, I don't know what. I will continue to be opportunistic, but I won't be filled with foolish enthusiasm."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Snapdragon rebounds with a deal to be acquired by Cambrex
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sterling, Flamma acquire drug company plants
Hovione will expand 3 pharmaceutical chemistry facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE