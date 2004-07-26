SACNAS (The Society for Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science) will host its national conference this year in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21–24. The conference will present opportunities for students and scientists from underrepresented minority groups to present their research and to network.
SACNAS was founded in 1973 to encourage Chicano/Latino and Native American students to pursue graduate education and to obtain the advanced degrees necessary for science research, leadership, and teaching careers. Its other annual activities include K–12 teacher workshops, summer research opportunities, an e-mentoring program, and online internship/job placement resources. SACNAS is also a major supporter in the American Chemical Society's Academic Employment Initiative.
Last year's SACNAS national conference in Albuquerque, N.M., attracted about 2,300 participants, with a strong showing by students and by women. SACNAS anticipates opportunities this year for attendees to learn about faculty openings or meet recruiters.
For more information about the conference, contact SACNAS at P.O. Box 8526, Santa Cruz, CA 95061-8526; (831) 459-0170 or (877) 722-6271; fax (831) 459-0194; e-mail: info@sacnas.org; or visit the organization's website at http://www.sacnas.org.
ALMA To Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The Analytical Laboratory Managers Association (ALMA) will celebrate its 25th anniversary during its annual conference on Nov. 10–12 in Wilmington, Del., at Agilent Technologies.
In addition to the celebration, the conference will also present the standard slate of sessions designed to help analytical managers develop better management skills and practices.
For more information about the conference, contact ALMA at 2019 Galisteo St., Bldg. I-1, Santa Fe, NM 87505; (505) 989-4683; fax (505) 989-1073; e-mail: alma@labmanagers.org; or visit the ALMA website at http://www.labmanagers.org.
Conference On Scientific Collaboration
The State Department is funding the first-ever Chemical Science & Commercialization Conference at the Marriott Renaissance Hotel in Moscow on Sept. 27–29. The conference is designed to inform Western chemical companies about the benefits of collaborating with Russian and Eurasian scientists and institutes, to help participants overcome potential pitfalls to successful collaborations, and to introduce potential partners. Moscow's International Science & Technology Center will be on hand to help organize and facilitate collaborations through its partner program, which has been used successfully by both Dow and DuPont.
The conference is free, and more information and registration instructions can be found online at http://biistate.net/chemconference.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter