People

Slate Finalized for Fall Elections

Candidates for president-elect, director-at-large, and District II and IV directors

by AALOK MEHTA
July 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 30
A total of five petition candidates in four races have made this year's elections one of ACS's most competitive.

F. Sherwood Rowland, Bren Research Professor of Chemistry & Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine; Isiah M. Warner, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at Louisiana State University; and petition candidate E. Ann Nalley, professor of chemistry at Cameron University, Lawton, Okla., are all vying for 2005 ACS president-elect. The victor will serve a three-year term (2005-07) as a member of the presidential succession.

For the 2005-07 director-at-large position, David F. Eaton of Light Insights will face three petition candidates: Judith C. Giordan, a senior vice president at Visions in Education; Howard M. Peters of Peters, Verny, Jones & Schmitt; and David N. Rahni, a professor of chemistry at Pace University, Pleasantville, New York.

For 2005-07 District II director, incumbent Diane Grob Schmidt, R&D section head at Procter & Gamble, will run against Thomas H. Lane, a senior research scientist at Dow Corning.

The 2005-07 District IV director race will feature Eric C. Bigham, manager of discovery R&D at GlaxoSmithKline; incumbent Paul R. Jones, professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas, in Denton; Robert L. Lichter of Merrimack Consultants; and petition candidate John L. Massingill Jr., grant director at Southwest Texas State University, in San Marcos.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 13 issue of C&EN. Ballots will be mailed in late September and results announced in mid-November.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

