We've Come a Long Way

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Committee on Technician Affairs (CTA), formerly known as the Committee on Technician Activities. It is also the 10th anniversary of the Division of Chemical Technicians (TECH) as a full division and the 15th anniversary of the National Chemical Technician Award (NCTA).

As we celebrate these anniversaries, one of the comments we most often hear is, "I didn't know that there was a Committee on Technician Affairs or a Division of Chemical Technicians or a National Chemical Technician Award." So I thought a look at the history might make a good commentary and also help shed light on these identities.

CTA was established in 1964 as the result of recommendations by an ad hoc Committee on Technician Activities chaired by William G. Young, who was dean of the University of California, Los Angeles. The first CTA chair was LeRoy Clemence from Abbott Laboratories in Chicago. A complementary committee, the ad hoc Committee on Technician Education (CTE), was established at the same time, with Carleton Roberts of Dow in Midland, Mich., as chair. CTA was charged with developing technician professionalism, although those exact words were not used. CTE was charged with addressing technician education.

CTA had determined that a key element of bringing technicians into the society was to encourage them to give technical papers in their own symposia. The first such symposium, a one-day session, was held in Chicago at the fall 1967 ACS national meeting. Roberts served as the symposium chair for a half day, and Clemence chaired the other half day. CTA also encouraged the establishment of local technician affiliate groups (TAGs) in ACS local sections. At that time, ACS offered only full or student memberships. Technicians were not eligible; however, most local sections had an "affiliate" category of membership for high school teachers. CTA encouraged technicians to become local section affiliates.

By the early '70s, TAG leaders attending the Tech Symposium exerted pressure to have their own meetings, and the National Conference of Chemical Technician Affiliates (NCCTA) was formed in 1972. With the help of CTA, this group organized symposia and instrumental training workshops and provided technician leadership training at one- or two-day sessions during the late '70s and early '80s at national meetings.

The efforts of NCCTA and TAG leaders at national meetings led to the formation of TECH in 1991 ("probationary" status), and in 1994, TECH was granted "full" divisional status. NCCTA was dissolved with the formation of TECH. Much of TECH's success has been the result of hard work, dedication, and the ability to focus on common goals. This is evident by TECH being the only division of ACS to be recognized as the best small division by the society while still on probationary status.

In addition to full, affiliate, or student memberships, TECH offers division affiliate membership to students and technicians. TECH's diversity is unique; its members and affiliates represent true ethnic/cultural, gender, and educational diversity. The one common interest is applied chemical technology--both the practice and teaching of it.

NCTA was established in 1989 by NCCTA as the Chemical Technician of the Year Award. The award is administered and presented annually by TECH to a technician based on his or her technical skills, communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork publications, and presentations. Additionally, professional and community activities are considered. NCTA has an honorarium, an engraved plaque, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the spring national ACS meeting and the award banquet. NCTA celebrated its 15th anniversary with an award ceremony and banquet at the 227th ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., in March.

A presidential event to celebrate these anniversaries is being held on Aug. 24 at the 228th ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. Come celebrate with us in Philadelphia; as the saying goes, "We've come a long way."