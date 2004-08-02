Advertisement

Policy

228th ACS Fall National Meeting
Philadelphia, Aug. 22-26

August 2, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 31
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF PHILADELPHIA CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
Credit: COURTESY OF PHILADELPHIA CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The American Chemical Society's 228th fall national meeting will be held in the historical city of Philadelphia. Thirty-one of the society's technical divisions, three secretariats, and nine committees will participate in more than 800 technical sessions. More than 7,100 papers will be presented. The exposition, a description of which follows the technical program, will be open in the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Monday, Aug. 23, through Wednesday, Aug. 25. More than 500 booths representing over 310 companies and organizations will display books, services, instrumentation, safety equipment, and more. As usual, opportunities for continuing education are available through exposition workshops as well as via ACS divisional and other workshops and short courses. Career enhancement workshops are once again a feature offered during the meeting.

Intellectually stimulating presidential events and interesting tours will round out this fall national meeting.

Early registration for the 228th acs national meeting and exposition is closed. However, you can still register via the Internet at the standard on-site fees until Aug. 26. Late registrants may proceed to the preregistration counters at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Grand Hall, to pick up their credentials. Please bring a copy of your e-mail confirmation with you on-site for faster processing and to avoid duplicate registrations.

On-site Registration: As an added service, attendees have the option to register online via any Internet connection using a credit card and will be able to pick up their credentials at the convention center, Grand Hall. ACS will also provide self-registration kiosks along with the traditional "attended" registration counters on-site at the convention center. Standard on-site registration fees apply.

On-site registration hours at the convention center are as follows: Saturday, Aug. 21, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, Aug. 22, and Monday, Aug. 23, 7:30 AM to 7 PM; Tuesday, Aug. 24, 7:30 AM to 5 PM; Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7:30 AM to 4 PM; and Thursday, Aug. 26, 7:30 to 11 AM.

MEETING INFORMATION ON THE WEB

Information about housing, transportation and the most up-to-date and official technical program can be found on Chemistry.org.at http://chemistry.org/meetings/philadelphia2004. The information on this site will be updated as the meeting nears. Because some locations may change after C&EN's press time, also be sure to pick up an on-site program booklet at the meeting.

Classification of RegistrantStandard Fee
MEMBER
ACS member or society affiliate$345
Emeritus member175
Retired member175
50-year memberNo Fee
Unemployed memberNo Fee
(waiver)
Precollege teacher50
Graduate student, less than postdoctoral85
Undergraduate student53
One-day registrant175
NONMEMBER
Chemical scientist$600
Visitor: Nonchemical scientist or chemical technician345
Precollege teacher50
Graduate student, less than postdoctoral285
Undergraduate student145
One-day registrant345
Guest of registranta30
EXPOSITION VISITORS
Adult$35
Student10
