David A. Kay

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8231cov1c.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8231cov1c.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 2, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 31

America's weapons sleuth talks about his experiences searching for Iraq's weapons of mass destruction

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 31
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

David A. Kay

America's weapons sleuth talks about his experiences searching for Iraq's weapons of mass destruction

Standardizing DNA Microarrays

Efforts to develop standards for microarray data are aimed at making data sharing easier

No Red in Second-quarter Earnings

  • Biological Chemistry

    Cracking the Biological Clock

    Clock protein structures set the stage for chemical understanding of how cells keep time

  • People

    Tripos Builds an Info Scaffold

    Swatting slings and arrows, the computational software firm puts a new twist on drug discovery

  • Materials

    Chemistry Is Key to New Insulators, Barrier Films

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

CMP Road Gets Rough

The chip-smoothing chemical market is coveted by a growing list of companies

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Astronomers unravel marathon mystery, Sounds like clearer beer

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT