Environment

Thirteen Firms Seek 'Clean Coal' Funds

August 2, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 31
Thirteen companies have applied for about $1 billion in Department of Energy grants under its Clean Coal Initiative, the department announced last week. In total, the projects are worth $6 billion, with the majority of funds to come from the companies. The projects are mainly commercial demonstrations of coal gasification technologies, but some would increase plant efficiency or reliability. Funding is for 10 years and marks the second installment in the Bush Administration's $2 billion clean coal technology program. Most projects will generate electricity or reduce emissions at electric utilities. However, one includes Eastman Chemical and proposes a 14-MW hybrid fuel-cell/turbine plant fueled by coal-derived gas generated at the existing Eastman coal gasification facility in Kingsport, Tenn. For more information, see http://www.netl.doe.gov/coalpower.

