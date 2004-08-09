Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACC Calls for EPA to Correct Databases

August 9, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The American Chemistry Council is backing another industry group's request that EPA correct chemical information in several of the agency's publicly accessible databases. Erroneous information in those databases about the physical and chemical properties of 24 compounds should be rectified, ACC said in a July 29 letter supporting a May petition by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The 24 substances are mainly pesticides, such as aldrin and 2,4-D, and industrial chemicals including vinyl chloride and benzene. The databases contain chemical parameters that are supposed to be constants--such as octanol-water partition coefficients--that are used in directives by EPA and state regulators for risk assessments and in setting environmental cleanup requirements. But according to ACC, "The values for a given parameter can vary by up to 10 orders of magnitude across up to 17 EPA databases." The costs of cleanup may be influenced by which figure is used. ACC suggested that EPA work with the Design Institute for Physical Properties, administered by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, to identify or develop accurate values for the 24 chemicals. EPA is expected to respond soon to the request by the Chamber of Commerce, which asked for the correction under the federal Information Quality Act.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA seeks data from PFAS makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group urges EPA to request toxicity data earlier
US EPA finalizes list of 20 low-priority chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE