Carbohydrate Vaccines

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8232cov1_Ichikawa.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8232cov1_Ichikawa.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 9, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 32

Novel chemical and enzymatic oligosaccharide synthesis techniques could lead to a new generation of carbohydrate-based vaccine agents

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 32
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Carbohydrate Vaccines

Novel chemical and enzymatic oligosaccharide synthesis techniques could lead to a new generation of carbohydrate-based vaccine agents

Doping at the Nanoscale

Oxygen vacancies are nanoengineered and imaged with atomic precision

Drug-testing Lab Stands Ready

Athens lab is set to work nonstop to help ensure a level playing field at the Summer Olympics

  • Biological Chemistry

    Another Piece of the Puzzle

    Messenger RNA-cleaving protein, active in RNA interference, is identified as Argonaute 2

  • Business

    All Hands on Deck

    New wood treatments, plastic lumber seek share of insect- and rot-resistant timber market

  • Environment

    Metallic Refinement

    EPA is working to ensure that the unique properties of metals are part of risk assessments

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

Patent Holder Goes to Court in China

Syngenta accuses two Chinese companies of illegally making and selling its patented products

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Bug battle goes au naturel, Plastic restoration, Clothes stay clean

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT