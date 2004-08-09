Government & Policy Roundup

Nanoparticles and nanotubes should be treated as new chemicals under U.K. and European legislation, according to a July 29 report by the Royal Society. The study recommends that research into the health and environmental effects of nanoparticles begin immediately and that exposure to these particles in the workplace be limited.
Patent applications filed with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office can now be tracked from the agency's website. The public can follow approximately 500,000 applications not covered by confidentiality laws as the applications move from publication to final disposition.
Stephen L. Johnson has been named deputy administrator of EPA by President George W. Bush in a recess appointment. Johnson has been acting deputy administrator and assistant administrator for the Office of Prevention, Pesticides & Toxic Substances.
