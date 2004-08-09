Obituaries

Marie M. Daly, the first African American woman to receive a Ph.D. in chemistry, died on Oct. 28, 2003, at the age of 82.

A New York City native, Daly was awarded a bachelor's degree(magna cum laude) from Queens College of the City University ofNew York in 1942. After completing a master's in chemistry atNew York University, she became a resident fellow at ColumbiaUniversity, where she received a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1947.

Following graduation, Daly took a position at Howard University as a physical science instructor. She taught at Howard for less than a year before winning a grant from the American Cancer Society to join the Rockefeller Institute as a visiting investigator,then as an assistant in general physiology. Her research involved the composition and metabolism of cell nuclei components and determining the base composition of deoxypentose nucleic acids. In 1955, Daly accepted a position as an associate in biochemistry at Columbia'sCollege of Physicians & Surgeons.

In 1960, Daly moved to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University as an assistant professor of biochemistry,becoming an associate professor in 1971. Her research focused on metabolism of the arterial wall and how the process is related to aging and hypertension. She later focused on creatine uptake,synthesis, and distribution in cell cultures and tissues.

Daly was honored for her work with a fellowship from the American Cancer Society from 1948 to 1951, and an established investigator grant from the American Heart Association from 1958 to 1963. She was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the New York Academy of Sciences and a member of the American Chemical Society.

Daly is survived by her husband, Vincent Clark.

Csaba Horváth, the Roberto C. Goizueta Professor ofChemical Engineering at Yale University and a pioneering researcherin modern chromatography, died on April 13. He was 74.

In the mid-1960s, Horvth became the first scientist to design,construct, and demonstrate molecular separations using high-pressurel iquid chromatography (HPLC), which has become a multi-billion-dollar business. The technique made possible quantitative analysis of complex biological mixtures and allowed advances in the areas of biomedicine, pharmacology, and biotechnology.

Born in Szolnok, Hungary, Horváth graduated with a chemical engineering degree from the Technical University in Budapest in1952. Because of Soviet repression, he immigrated to Germany in1956 and joined Farbwerke Hoechst AG in Frankfurt am Main, where he performed research and development work on the surface chemistry of organic dyes. In 1961, Horváth left industry to attend Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, where he earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry (magna cum laude) in 1963.

Following graduation, Horváth became a postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and shortly thereafter joined a research group at Yale University School of Medicine that was analyzing trace substances on moon rocks brought to Earth by the Apollo missions. During this period, he built the original HPLC instrument, which was described in a Nature publication in1966.

Horvth was eventually appointed as a lecturer and thenassociate professor of physical sciences at Yale's medical school.In 1972, he was made an associate professor of engineering andapplied science and of chemical engineering. He became a fullprofessor in 1979 and was chairman of the department of chemicalengineering from 1987 to 1993 and again from 1994 to 1995.

Following his invention of the HPLC technique, Horváth continued to exploit its potential and provided a theoretical framework for reversed-phase chromatography, which has become the most widely used branch of HPLC. Horváth also studied electrophoretic separation techniques for biological substances and developed novel processes for ultra-purification of proteins and the separation of complex carbohydrates. Along with this biochemical separation work, he was one of the pioneers in enzyme biotechnology,particularly immobilized-enzyme reactors.

Horváth was among the leaders in the new field of bioengineering and was a founding fellow of the American Institute of Medical& Biomedical Engineers. He received numerous international awards, including the Tswett Award from the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences, the Humboldt Award for U.S. Senior Scientists, the Merit Award from the National Institutes of Health, a gold medal from the Chromatography Society of the U.K., and the Torbern Bergman Medal from the Swedish Chemical Society.

Horvth is survived by his former wife, Valeria, andtwo children. Joined ACS in 1964.

JamesW. Whalen, professor emeritus and former chair of chemistryat the University of Texas, El Paso, died on Dec. 23, 2003, atthe age of 81.

Born in Enid, Okla., Whalen attended Phillips University until his junior year, when he left to serve in the military during World War II. He went back to school after the war and was awarded an A.B. in chemistry in 1946 from the University of Oklahoma, where he stayed to earn a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1950.

After graduation, Whalen joined the Field Research Laboratoryfor Mobil Oil Corp. in Dallas as a research chemist. He was recruitedto UT El Paso in 1968 to become professor and chairman of thechemistry department and was responsible for transforming thedepartment into a successful research-oriented environment, includingthe establishment of a master's program. From 1971 to 1975, heserved as dean of the university's College of Science.

For ACS, Whalen served as treasurer of the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry from 1967 to 1972 and as program chair for the Southwest Regional Meeting Committee from 1962 to 1970.He also reviewed papers for the Journal of Colloid & Surface Chemistry and the Journal of Physical Chemistry from 1967 until his retirement in 1989.

In addition to his scientific pursuits, Whalen was an avidreader, lover of classical music, hiker, skier, and worldwidetraveler. To explore his interdisciplinary interests, Whalen establisheda Friday Philosophy Forum that drew together academics from avariety of fields.

Whalen is survived by his wife, Bonnie; a son; a daughter;and a granddaughter. Joined ACS in 1949; emeritus member.