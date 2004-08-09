Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Registration Streamlined

EPA will no longer consult with wildlife agencies on pesticides

by BETTE HILEMAN
August 9, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ENDANGERED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: L. LEE GRISNER/U.S. FISH & WILDLIFE SERVICE
EPA no longer needs to seek advice on the effects of pesticides on at-risk species, such as this California red-legged frog.
Credit: L. LEE GRISNER/U.S. FISH & WILDLIFE SERVICE
EPA no longer needs to seek advice on the effects of pesticides on at-risk species, such as this California red-legged frog.

Under new rules, EPA will be allowed to approve pesticides without consulting the federal wildlife agencies about potential harm to endangered plants and animals.

The Endangered Species Act requires such consultations before EPA registers a product. But the new rules grant EPA the right to make this determination on its own.

In practice, over the past decade EPA has engaged in almost no consultations with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding endangered species. Before the rules were promulgated, FWS and NMFS conducted a yearlong review of EPA's ecological risk assessment methods.

The rules were put in place to stave off further litigation over whether pesticides affect endangered species. "This is the first Administration to address a long-standing need to create a workable framework to protect species, ensuring that the potential effects of thousands of pest-control products are examined in a timely and comprehensive manner," FWS Director Steven A. Williams says.

Wildlife protection groups have used the Endangered Species Act as grist for lawsuits against EPA. In January, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington temporarily banned the use of 38 pesticides along Pacific Northwest salmon streams until EPA determines whether they harm the fish.

Defenders of Wildlife claims the new rules are a step backward. "The President's policy jeopardizes human health and endangered wildlife by allowing more potentially dangerous chemicals to be pumped into the environment without proper review," says Rodger Schlickeisen, president of Defenders of Wildlife.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA seeks to protect salmon from 4 pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organophosphate insecticides restricted to protect salmon and other species
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Malathion insecticides won’t harm endangered species

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE