Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Trade Talks Resume in Negotiations Aimed at Lowering Tariffs

by Cheryl Hogue
August 2, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Governments revived global trade negotiations on July 31 by agreeing to a plan expected to lead eventually to lower tariffs on chemicals.

Meeting in Geneva, the 147 countries that are members of the World Trade Organization tackled an issue that had stalled trade discussions for the past 10 months--farm subsidies. Talks broke down in September 2003 when delegates from developing countries walked out of a WTO meeting in Cancun, Mexico, after the U.S. and European Union resisted their calls for eliminating subsidies that support agricultural exports. Many developing countries want to boost their exports of food and fiber to industrialized nations. They would not assent to lowering their tariffs on manufactured goods, including chemicals, until industrialized countries agreed to eliminate farm subsidies.

Under the agreement struck in Geneva, governments compromised, pledging to cut tariffs on manufactured goods and to phase out agricultural export subsidies. "This is very encouraging," even though the agreement is late in coming and not very specific, says Sushan Demirjian, manager of international trade issues at the American Chemistry Council.

The deal emerging from the Geneva meeting establishes a general goal of reducing tariffs on manufactured goods, with the highest tariffs targeted for the deepest cuts. The agreement does not actually lower these duties--it merely clears the way for future international negotiations to decrease tariffs on nonagricultural goods, including chemicals, Demirjian says. "This is where the number crunching and the horse trading starts," she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paris Agreement to take effect in November
Senate Approves Russia Trade Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big Guns Target Global Warming

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE