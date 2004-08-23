Business

BASF

Ludwigshafen, Germany

There are two appointments in BASF Performance Chemicals for Detergents & Formulators.

Christina Gualdoni is the new head of European sales and distribution. After completing commercial training at BASF in 1991, she started in the specialty chemical division. In 1993, Gualdoni began marketing superabsorbers. She was appointed product manager for complexing agents in 1996, moving to the functional polymers division in mid-2000.

Alfred Ruland has taken over as head of global key account management. He joined BASF in 1979 and moved to the specialty chemical division in 1988. He was given global responsibility for the development and application of surfactants in 1999. Ruland earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Max Planck Institute for Medical Research.

CROMPTON

Middlebury, Conn.

Frank DeBlase has been named senior research scientist in the process development group of Crompton Petroleum Additives. He has experience working at Harrick Scientific, Texaco R&D, and most recently Chevron Oronite Research Center. A graduate of Adelphi University, Garden City, N.Y., with a B.A. in chemistry, DeBlase also received an M.S. in chemistry and a doctorate in physical chemistry from Polytechnic University, Brooklyn.

David Sedler has been appointed business director for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East at Crompton's Uniroyal Chemical urethanes business. Sedler has worked for the urethanes businesses at Dow Switzerland; at Arco Chemical Europe; and most recently at Bayer, where he was senior integration director for the urethanes business based in Germany. He received a B.S. in chemical and administrative sciences from City University London.

ISOCHEM Paris

Laurent Pichon, who joined Isochem's parent company, Groupe SNPE, in 1992, is now director of agrochemicals and specialty chemicals at Isochem. Pichon studied in France, earning a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the École Supérieure de Chimie Organique et Minérale, a postgraduate degree in industrial process engineering from the Institute of Technology of Compiegne, and an M.S. in marketing management from ESSEC Business School.

David Simonnet has been named director of the pharmaceutical business at Isochem. He was previously director of economic and financial affairs for the group's fine chemicals business. Simonnet joined SNPE in 1996.

REILLY INDUSTRIES

Indianapolis

Linda M. Hicks has been elected to the newly created position of vice president of technology and pyridine manufacturing. A Reilly employee since 1984, Hicks was previously director of technology. She graduated from Grove City College, in Pennsylvania, with a B.S. in chemical engineering.

John R. Jones has been promoted from senior project manager in the regulatory management department to director of regulatory management. He joined Reilly in 1996 and holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

ULTRASONIC SCIENTIFIC

Dublin

Paul Cloake brings more than 20 years' experience in analytical and process instrumentation to his role as global channel manager. He will support customers in the main markets of Europe, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, as well as investigate opportunities for sales in new territories such as China. Cloake holds a B.S. in math, chemistry, and geology from University College Dublin and an M.B.A. from the Open University.

Stefanie Maier, as product specialist, will support the customer base in Europe both before and after sales. She has specialist knowledge in polymer chemistry, including experience in a number of European countries. Maier earned a degree in chemical engineering from Europa Fachhochschule Fresenius, Idstein, Germany, and a Ph.D. in physics from Trinity College Dublin.

OTHER COMPANIES

Andrew DePristo has joined Bioreason, Santa Fe, N.M., as president and CEO. He comes from Amgen, where he was senior director of research and preclinical development information systems. His previous positions include founding president of GeneData USA; vice president roles at Genome Therapeutics; and chemistry professor at Iowa State University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. DePristo earned a Ph.D. in theoretical chemistry from the University of Maryland.

Lee Lipski has been appointed vice president of sales at Diagnostic Chemicals, Prince Edward Island. Based in Oxford, Conn., he will be in charge of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic product sales worldwide. Lipski joined the company in 1993 and was most recently director of sales and marketing. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the biotechnology program.

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller.

Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.