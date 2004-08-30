39th Midwest Regional Meeting Schedule

SPECIAL EVENTS
Wednesday, Oct. 20
11:30 AM - 10:00 PM--Registration
1:00 - 4:00 PM--Undergraduate Tour of KSU & Chemistry Department
4:00 - 7:00 PM--Undergraduate Social, Eminent Chemist Lecture & Dinner
7:00 - 10:00 PM--Opening Mixer, Poster Session & Vendor Exhibition
Thursday, Oct. 21
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM--Registration
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition
9:00 - 10:00 AM--Career Services Workshop--Targeting the Job Market
10:00 - 11:00 AM--Career Services Workshop--Résumé Preparation
11:00 AM - Noon--Career Services Workshop--Interviewing Skills
1:00 - 4:00 PM--Career Services Workshop--Individual Résumé Reviews
4:00 - 5:30 PM--Midwest Regional Awards Symposium
5:30 PM--Undergraduate Dinner Outing in Aggieville
6:00 - 8:30 PM--MWRM 2004 Awards Reception & Banquet
Friday, Oct. 22
7:30 - 11:00 AM--Registration
7:30 - 8:30 AM--Director's Breakfast
8:00 - 11:00 AM--Vendor Exhibition
12:30 - 2:30 PM--Midwest Regional Steering Committee Luncheon Meeting
TECHNICAL PROGRAM
Wednesday, Oct. 20
1:00 - 5:00 PM
Crystal Engineering
Environmental Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Opening Poster Session & Mixer
Thursday, Oct. 21
8:00 AM - Noon
Crystal Engineering
Environmental Chemistry
Drug Discovery & Biochemistry
Analytical Chemistry
Biochemistry
Physical Chemistry
General Poster Session
1:00 - 5:00 PM
Crystal Engineering
Drug Discovery & Biochemistry
Methods of Electronic Structure Theory
Nanostructured Materials & Air Quality
Sol-Gel Chemistry
Midwest Regional Awards Symposium
General Poster Session
Friday, Oct. 22
8:00 AM - Noon
Crystal Engineering
Drug Discovery & Biochemistry
Methods of Electronic Structure Theory
Nanostructured Materials & Air Quality
Sol-Gel Chemistry
Undergraduate Research
