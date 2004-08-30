Advertisement

Environment

39th Midwest Regional Meeting Schedule

August 30, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 35
SPECIAL EVENTS

Wednesday, Oct. 20

11:30 AM - 10:00 PM--Registration

1:00 - 4:00 PM--Undergraduate Tour of KSU & Chemistry Department

4:00 - 7:00 PM--Undergraduate Social, Eminent Chemist Lecture & Dinner

7:00 - 10:00 PM--Opening Mixer, Poster Session & Vendor Exhibition

Thursday, Oct. 21

7:30 AM - 5:00 PM--Registration

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition

9:00 - 10:00 AM--Career Services Workshop--Targeting the Job Market

10:00 - 11:00 AM--Career Services Workshop--Résumé Preparation

11:00 AM - Noon--Career Services Workshop--Interviewing Skills

1:00 - 4:00 PM--Career Services Workshop--Individual Résumé Reviews

4:00 - 5:30 PM--Midwest Regional Awards Symposium

5:30 PM--Undergraduate Dinner Outing in Aggieville

6:00 - 8:30 PM--MWRM 2004 Awards Reception & Banquet

Friday, Oct. 22

7:30 - 11:00 AM--Registration

7:30 - 8:30 AM--Director's Breakfast

8:00 - 11:00 AM--Vendor Exhibition

12:30 - 2:30 PM--Midwest Regional Steering Committee Luncheon Meeting

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

Wednesday, Oct. 20

1:00 - 5:00 PM

Crystal Engineering

Environmental Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Opening Poster Session & Mixer

Thursday, Oct. 21

8:00 AM - Noon

Crystal Engineering

Environmental Chemistry

Drug Discovery & Biochemistry

Analytical Chemistry

Biochemistry

Physical Chemistry

General Poster Session

1:00 - 5:00 PM

Crystal Engineering

Drug Discovery & Biochemistry

Methods of Electronic Structure Theory

Nanostructured Materials & Air Quality

Sol-Gel Chemistry

Midwest Regional Awards Symposium

General Poster Session

Friday, Oct. 22

8:00 AM - Noon

Crystal Engineering

Drug Discovery & Biochemistry

Methods of Electronic Structure Theory

Nanostructured Materials & Air Quality

Sol-Gel Chemistry

Undergraduate Research

 

