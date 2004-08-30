Composite Materials

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8235cover1open.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8235cover1open.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 30, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 35

Custom blending of materials with distinct characteristics leads to advanced composites with tailor-made properties

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 35
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Composite Materials

Custom blending of materials with distinct characteristics leads to advanced composites with tailor-made properties

Five Years Later

At the end of their MacArthur fellowships, three women chemists are more daring, more visible

Intelligence Overhaul

Proposal would dismantle CIA, move some key Pentagon intelligence agencies

  • Environment

    A Total Synthesis Detective Story

    Saga of marine toxin's structure determination and synthesis has many twists and turns

  • Business

    Lining up to Make a Cancer Drug

    Competition to produce bulk paclitaxel is on the rise, but demand for the drug isn't following

  • Environment

    Perfluorinated Pollutant Puzzle

    PFOA is found in human blood, but sources of this persistent compound remain elusive

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Repellent research, Fan plugs huckleberries, Moths may help to fight terror...

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT