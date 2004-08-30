Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Chemists Convene in Philadelphia

Fall national meeting features sold-out exhibition, graduate education

by LINDA RABER
August 30, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

TOUGH QUESTIONS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN STALEY
Rachel K. Smith (right) of Penn State University discusses her poster with Casey (left) and Klaus H. Theopold of the University of Delaware.
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN STALEY
Rachel K. Smith (right) of Penn State University discusses her poster with Casey (left) and Klaus H. Theopold of the University of Delaware.

FROM THE ACS MEETING

Nearly 14,000 chemists, exhibitors, students, and guests arrived in the hazy summer heat for the 228th ACS national meeting in Philadelphia last week. The technical program of more than 7,000 papers drew scientists from all over the world to share their research results, network, and kick back with friends. The exhibition was a record-breaker and was sold out--with 347 companies exhibiting in 538 booths. It was the largest in terms of exhibiting companies and the second largest in numbers of booths sold (tied with New York City in fall 2003). There were also 28 exhibitor-sponsored workshops--another record high.

Graduate education of chemists was on the minds of many who attended ACS President Charles P. (Chuck) Casey's presidential sessions. The first Academic Employment Initiative (AEI) poster session, where more than 120 grad students and postdocs who are seeking academic jobs presented their research, took place at the always-popular evening Sci-Mix. AEI is Casey's program to increase the visibility of candidates for faculty positions. Among those viewing the posters were recruiters from various colleges and universities, who took advantage of the opportunity to meet candidates personally without the expense of campus visits. Another AEI poster session is scheduled for the 2005 fall national meeting in Washington, D.C. AEI was one of several presidential events dealing with graduate education and academic employment in the chemical sciences.

DOUBLE TAKE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY PAMELA ZURER
ACS's Senior Exhibits Manager Irwin B. Wartell poses as Benjamin Franklin during the meeting expo.
Credit: PHOTO BY PAMELA ZURER
ACS's Senior Exhibits Manager Irwin B. Wartell poses as Benjamin Franklin during the meeting expo.

With a half-day symposium followed by a gala reception, the ACS Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) celebrated the 60th anniversary of its creation and the 50th anniversary of its first grants. Casey opened the presidential event, noting that the $20,400 PRF grant he received early in his career supported three years of research by undergraduates on metal carbene complexes. Other speakers included California Institute of Technology's John D. Roberts, who received one of the first PRF grants in 1954. Roberts and four other previous or current PRF awardees--Joan F. Brennecke, University of Notre Dame; Apurba Bhattacharya, Texas A&M University, Kingsville; Kieron Burke, Rutgers University; and Dudley R. Herschbach, Harvard University--stressed how influential PRF has been in their careers and those of their students.

The ACS Chemjobs Career Center debuted in Philadelphia with 1,556 job seekers registered and 107 employers conducting 1,639 interviews for 303 jobs posted. This career center replaces the National Employment Clearing House (NECH) and is a joint activity of C&EN and ACS Career Services. At the most recent NECH in Anaheim, Calif., 1,281 job seekers were scheduled for 1,605 interviews for 271 positions posted by 121 employers.

A special event, the "President's Cultural Event: Science, the Arts, and the Humanities," was hosted on the afternoon of Aug. 22 by Casey and cosponsored by the Division of Chemical Education. It included the reading of excerpts from the acclaimed play "Oxygen," written by Carl Djerassi, winner of the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology, and Roald Hoffmann, winner of the 1981 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The play, which shifts between 1777 and the present, dramatizes the 18th-century discovery of oxygen and an imaginary Nobel committee's 21st-century sensibilities as it argues about who of three distinguished scientists should be awarded the first "retro" Nobel Prize for chemistry.

ACS governance had a full agenda. Most notably, the ACS Council voted to revise the society's constitution and bylaws to offer full membership to chemistry teachers who may not otherwise (by major degree) qualify for membership in the society. The council also approved changes in the constitution and bylaws that would remove the requirements for balloting for ACS national elections only by mail and to allow, but not require, electronic ballots. Both measures now require approval by ACS membership.

The board and council also heard reports on ACS finances. The society is expected to end 2004 with a net contribution from operations of $1,531,000, which is $60,000 favorable to the approved budget. This is in compliance with board-established financial guidelines.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boston hosts ACS national meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
San Diego hosts ACS national meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Gather In The Golden State

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE